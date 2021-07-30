How to do Surya Namaskar?: What can be better than starting your mornings fresh with sun salutations or Surya Namaskar? A great cardiovascular workout that involves everybody part with stretching is a combination of 12 back-to-back Yoga Poses. Surya Namaskar every morning strengthens your back, muscles and brings down blood sugar levels. It also improves metabolism and blood circulation and ensures regular menstrual cycle for women. So if you haven’t tried Surya Namaskar yet, we have with us Dr. Punajita Sen who will demonstrate the poses for you. Watch video and try it out now.Also Read - Leg Workout: Want to Have Toned Legs? Try These Killer Leg Workouts Demonstrated By Dolan Acharya