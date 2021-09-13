Previously, users were required to have registered phone numbers that were linked to the Aadhaar to download it. Now, the citizens of India can now download Aadhaar card from the UIDAI’s official website without using their registered mobile number. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing authority, has announced this to help those who haven’t registered their number. Watch video to find out how to download Aadhaar card without registered mobile number.