The central Government has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns. As per the information provided by the Ministry of Finance, the due date for filing ITR by taxpayers has been extended to September 30, 2021. However, if a person who is required to furnish a return of income under section 139 fails to do so within time prescribed then they will have to pay interest on tax due.

Further, as per section 234F, late filing fees of Rs 5,000 shall be payable if return furnished after due date specified under section 139(1). However, amount of late filing fees to be paid shall be Rs 1,000, if the total income of the person does not exceed Rs 5 lakhs.

It can be noted that late filing fee under section 234F will not be leviable in case you are not required to file ITR as per section 139 but filing it voluntary though after the due date. Watch video to know how to file return of income tax return online.