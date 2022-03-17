How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space – If you want free cloud storage space for photos and videos, here’s what you can do. You can create two new Google accounts. It takes less than a minute to create a new Google account as it only requires three things; your name, username, and password. It’s so easy to control different accounts as the search giant gives you an option to access all the accounts in one place. So, if you have two accounts, then you will see both of them in apps like Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. For more details watch the video.Also Read - China targets pornography on cloud storage