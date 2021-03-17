Fun gatherings, kitty parties, office parties or maybe a little hangout with your friends has become the new normal in the 21st century. While it is always a good way to get to know the people around you it might as well get a little fussy a lot of times. Also Read - Ananya Panday All Set To Walk The Runway For FDCI X LFW Phygital Finale

Imagine having a hectic day in the office, running from one meeting to another, and pushing from one deadline to another. Amidst all this you realize you have to go out in the evening, say with your colleagues or friends or partner, and you have no time to rush home and change. Your first reaction might be to cancel your plans, right? Well, don't let your outfit or look be the reason to cancel your plans.

We have brought you a few simple tips and tricks that can help you in switching from your day look to your night look. The best part is that you do it without any extra effort. A top-notch glam look in a quick 5-10 minutes to keep you stylish all day long.

Sipping Thoughts has a fun and stylish video featuring Tina Walia, Sukriti Gupta, Pooja Shroff and Meeta Gutgutia for preparing you for a day to night look. Are you ready girls? We present the perfect touch-ups for you to get set ready. We all realize how important it is to look presentable in a group. It works as your charm and it adds up to your personality.

The part of the deal is that you do not need anything other than the usual kits. A brighter shade of lipstick and a pair of heels does the wonders you cannot even think of. From the right kind of dress to party into the right kind of makeup that will suit you, sipping style has toned down the work for you. The video will give your ideas regarding what accessories you should wear and how can you make the boring dress look glamorous. Everything that will make you good to go to a party and forget the worries of your day is what you will find here. Do watch it till the end for the amazing transformation that is so stylish yet simple that you would thank us for later.