High cholesterol level is not good for the body. Due to this, our body becomes prone to many serious diseases. Cholesterol rises due to many reasons like accumulation of extra fat in the body, not involving in any physical activity, poor diet and also because of genetic reasons in some people. If you do not want to get prone to heart diseases at young age and if you want to stay healthy for a longer life then you can try different ways to reduce your high cholesterol levels. So in this video we will tell you about some healthy herbs, which do not allow the cholesterol level to increase in the body.

5 Essential Herbs That Can Reduce High Cholesterol Levels

Basil reduces high cholesterol level: An essential oil called Eugenol present in basil helps in reducing high cholesterol levels. Its antifungal and anti-bacterial elements remove toxins from the body. Chewing basil leaves or drinking decoction (Karha) prevents high blood pressure.

Fenugreek is also of great use: Fenugreek is widely used to cure stomach related problems. Diabetic patients usually drink fenugreek water as it controls the blood sugar level. But did you know that high blood cholesterol can also be reduced by the consumption of fenugreek? Yes, an element called Ethyl acetate present in fenugreek reduces cholesterol levels in the blood.

Consume ginger: Ginger is rich in bioactive compounds and hence reduces the risk of coronary heart diseases by controlling the cholesterol levels in the blood.

Turmeric saves arteries from hardening: Include turmeric in your diet as much as possible because it does not cause coronary related problems. The curcumin present in turmeric prevents hardening of the arteries. Also its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing high cholesterol levels.

Uses of Garlic: Garlic is a remedy to many health related problems. It keeps the stomach and heart healthy. With regulating proper blood flow in the body, compounds and minerals like Allicin, Manganese and Phosphorus present in garlic helps in controlling high cholesterol levels.

So try any of these herbs according to your choice and know the results yourself.

Script by Sneha M Jain