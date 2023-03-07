Home

How To Style Belts : Dos & Don’ts

A belt is the most important fashion accessory. It can either make you look all tall and thin or break the entire look, depending on how you style it! If done right, this fashion accessory can elevate your outfit by multi-folds.

From holding up your pants, to accentuating your curves and elevating any basic outfit, belt is one of the most important fashion accessories in your look.

It can either make or break your look, depending on how you style it.

So here’s telling you 4 do’s and dont’s of styling a belt.

Don’t mix it up with other accessories: Instead of mixing your belt with other accessories like stacked necklaces or earrings that can distract away from focusing on the belt, use your belt as the statement accessory by making it the hero piece. Layer it over a blazer : You don’t always have to style your belt in traditional ways by tying it in the lopes, instead layer it over a belt or a coat or use it as a colour pop to juxtaposition it with hue of your outfit. This way it would give a definition to your body frame and make you look more chic and stylish. Matching colour belt over a contrast one : Never wear a contrast colour belt unless you want break the monotony in your outfit. Same colored belt can give an illusion of making your torso or legs look taller. Tie it up : Gone are the days when we left our over-elongated belt at an awkward length, now we have become fashion forward and so we can always tie them in knot or two to give it chic look.

Do try these tips and take your outfit from zero to ten in a jiffy!