The second wave of the novel coronavirus covid-19 is not only infecting the adults but also kids. Usually, the virus causes a milder illness in kids, though some children have become extremely sick.

COVID-19 can cause a range of symptoms, including, fever, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, chills, muscle pain or headache, a loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and weakness. So, if you observe any of these symptoms in your child then, call your doctor or the helpline number and talk about the symptoms.

Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad shares tips for parents who wonder what to do if their child gets sick and how to take care of their child. Watch Video to know more.