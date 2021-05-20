Amidst the second of wave of covid 19, a positive news has come in. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given a green signal to a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit for COVID-19 which will be manufactured by Pune based Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd. The name of the kit is CoviSelfTM(PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device which is likely to be available in the market in about a week’s time and will be priced at ₹250 per kit.

ICMR Guidelines – Covid-19 Home Test Kit CoviSelf Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: How to Check balance? Step-by-step Video Guide

The ICMR has made it clear that only symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of people who tested positive in the laboratory should use the home test kit and those who will test positive will have to follow ICMR and health ministry guidelines. Also Read - What is Black Fungus? Latest Symptoms, Causes, Preventive Measures Explained | Watch Video

Covid-19 Home Test Kit CoviSelf – How to use

The home testing kit comes with a pre-filled extraction tube, a sterile nasal swab, one test card, and a biohazard bag. The person undertaking the test will have to download the Mylab coviself app on their mobile phone which gives a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

For the test only nasal swab will be required for this rapid antigen testing.

There will be two sections on the test card—the control section and the test section.

If the bar shows up only at the control section ‘C’, the result is negative, and if the bar appears on both the control section and test (T) section, the test is positive.

A positive test will take about 5 to 7 minutes, and a negative result will take 15 minutes max, Hindustan Times quoted Hasmukh Rawal, managing director, Mylab Discovery Solutions.

Important point which is to be notes that all users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone which has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.