How Virat Kohli Played A Massive Role In Cricket’s Participation At Olympics 2024 ?

After achieving grand success in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, cricket will be making its grand return at the Olympics as the sport. Cricket has been approved by the International Olympics Committee to be included in the Los Angeles Games of 2028.

Both men’s and women’s T20s, will mark the sport’s first Olympics appearance since 1900.

As Niccolo Campriani, president of the LA Local Organising Committee (LALOG) spoke at length about the growing popularity of cricket in the United States, cricket beginning to find its feet in the US market in terms of public consumption and Virat Kohli is also responsible for it.

But how India’s legendary cricketer Virat Kohli plays a huge role in the participation of cricket in Olympics.

Well Kohli is a global ambassador of the sport. In May, he became the first Indian to hit 260 million followers on Instagram. Worldwide, he is only behind football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of followers on Instagram. Kohli’s reach and superstardom is spread across the world.

“We all recognise the critical importance of a strong digital presence in order to keep the games relevant for the youth. And cricket is offering a unique platform to do so. Think [about] my friend here Virat. He’s the third-most followed athlete in the world on social media with 314 million followers. That’s more than LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods combined. This is the ultimate win-win for LA 28,” Campriani said.

So Virat Kohli’s stardom really contributed in realizing the importance of cricket in the sports world. Do let us know in the comment section below if you are happy with cricket’s inclusion in Olympics.

