Women and Bone health : A good bone health allows you to carry on with your everyday actions and hold your body together. But with time our bone densities become weak and may lead to fractures, severe back pain and height loss. Research say that women have smaller and thinner bones as compared to men which leads to slightly higher loss of bone density in women. In conversation with Dr. Harsha Joshi, Program Director, Institute Of Nutrition And Fitness Sciences, shares detailed insights about bone health in women, relationship between menopause and weakening of bones, difference between Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis and useful exercises and diet system to follow in order to gain healthy bones. Watch.Also Read - What Are Black Foods? Health Benefits And Why You Should Add This Super Food To Your Diet