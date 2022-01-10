Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Starting off his Bollywood career from the 2000 romantic drama film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Bollywood’s one of the most finest actors Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He is known for his fitness and versatile acting skills in nit Bollywood films like Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Krrish, Jodha Akbar and ZNMD. On the occasion of his birthday, we are going to reveal an interesting fact about Hrithik’s one of the most successful films ZNMD and his streamy kiss with co-actress Katrina Kaif that garnered headlines. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' on 48th Birthday, Fans Love His Gangster Avatar