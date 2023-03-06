Hrithik Roshan Rocks In All Black Airport Look, Poonam Panday’s Hair Flip Steals Fans Heart
Hrithik Roshan Rocks In All Black Airport Look, Poonam Panday's Hair Flip Steals Fans Heart
Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted at the International airport in Mumbai, on his way headed back to the city. On the other hand,Internet sensation and actress Poonam Pandey was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous actress donned a crop top and black pants. While posing for the paps, Poonam fliped her hair in Sensuous style.
Also Read:
- Poonam Panday Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette Outfit, Divya Agarwal's White Saree Raises Temperature | Watch Video
- Poonam Pandey Spotted In Sexy Top And Purple Pants, Opens Up Sidhu Moosewala's Murder And Upcoming Projects - Watch Video
- Rakhi Sawant Poses Like Poonam Pandey in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Mia Khalifa Ka Bhi Kardo Didi' - Watch
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.