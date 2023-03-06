Top Trending Videos

Hrithik Roshan Rocks In All Black Airport Look, Poonam Panday’s Hair Flip Steals Fans Heart

Updated: March 6, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted at the International airport in Mumbai, on his way headed back to the city. On the other hand,Internet sensation and actress Poonam Pandey was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous actress donned a crop top and black pants. While posing for the paps, Poonam fliped her hair in Sensuous style.

Published Date: March 6, 2023 4:06 PM IST

