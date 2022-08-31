Huma Qureshi Hot Looks: Talented and versatile Actresses Huma Qureshi has been in limelight these days. The actress will be seen in the upcoming thriller comedy drama Monica O my darling opposite Raj Kumar Rao. Netflix released the teaser of the film which Huma also shared on her Instagram account and teaser undoubtedly looks promising. Audience is praising Huma’s powerful but mysterious role and are waiting eagerly for the release of the film. Well, apart from being a great actress, Huma Qureshi is also known for her boldness. She keeps making headlines for her bold and hot avatars that she keeps posting on her social media. Through this video, we will give you a glimpse of Huma Qureshi’s Instagram account Wherein the actress has crossed all the limits of boldnessAlso Read - Chitrangada Singh Birthday: Actress Sets The Internet On Fire As She Looks Like A Fire Cracker In White Dress | Watch Video