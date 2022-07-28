Also Read - Pooja Hegde Hot Looks: Times When Radhe Shyam Actress Raised Hotness Quotient With Her Bold And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video

This year, the actress will have a working birthday. But that doesn’t mean she will skip the celebration. Huma was hosting a birthday bash a day before for her family and friends. Huma looks sizzling hot in her black birthday dress. The ‘Leila’ actress put on a dark black ensemble for her birthday. She will be having a theme party this year. The theme for the party is athleisure. Her guests have been asked to wear cool and comfy attires.” There are many b town celebs are present at the party. From Sonakshi Sinha to rhea Chakraborty all celebs look stunning at birthday bash. Take a look at all celebs at the party… Also Read - Explained: What Does India's Law Say About Nudity And Obscenity That Ranveer Singh Has Allegedly Violated

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Looks: 5 Times When Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Hot And Sizzling Avatars - Watch Video