Hungama 2 is all set to release on July 23. While the movie stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey – fans are sure that it will be a dose of entertainment, comedy and fun. However, ahead of the movie's release, we talked to Meezaan Jaffrey and asked how it was working with Shilpa Shetty. "I don't think she was nervous. She has too much experience. She is too good at what she does," Meezaan said.

Meezaan also opened about reports of his relation with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and said that he is tired of explaining to people that they are not dating each other. "Whatever I say, it comes out as something else. I just decided to stay away from it. Main na na bolte aa raha hu, but likhte jaa rahe hai," he said.

Are you excited for Hungama 2?