Covaxin Latest News: India’s Covaxin will have to wait for approval from the World Health Organisation. According to reports, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will have to answer some more technical questions related to Covaxin, to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Currently, 3 vaccines are being used in India to fight Covid-19, which include Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum Institute’s Covishield, and Russia’s Sputnik V. Watch video to know more details.Also Read - WHO Further Delays Covaxin Clearance, Asks for More Data from Bharat Biotech