Home

Video Gallery

Hyderabad Hit And Run Case: Speeding BMW Hits Bike Rider, Horrifying Incident Gets Caught On Camera – Watch Video

Hyderabad Hit And Run Case: Speeding BMW Hits Bike Rider, Horrifying Incident Gets Caught On Camera – Watch Video

The horrifying incident was caught on camera. As per reports, the victim Bala Chander Yadav, who is a GHMC employee has been injured badly and has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad Hit And Run Case: A speeding BMW car rammed into a two-wheeler in Banjar Hills police station limits in the early hours of Friday in Hyderabad. The horrifying incident was caught on camera. As per reports, the victim Bala Chander Yadav, who is a GHMC employee has been injured badly and has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The luxury car owner has been identified but the driver of the car is yet to be caught.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.