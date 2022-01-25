Hyderabad Lake Mystery: Irrigation Department Unable To Trace 300 Missing Lakes On Ground; Must Watch
Till now 3,114 lakes physical survey has been conducted. Lakes are missing as too many colonies have been built in the areas in past 20 years : lakes protection committee report.
|
Published Date: January 25, 2022 9:51 PM IST
Updated Date: January 25, 2022 9:52 PM IST