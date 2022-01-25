Hyderabad: Irrigation Department Is Unable To Trace 300 Missing Lakes On Ground; Must Watch: According to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority report 300 lakes were found missing. These lakes are untraceable on ground: HMDA Report. Irrigation department is unable to trace them. HMDA collected data based on physical verification of lakes. There are 3,523 lakes in 7 districts as per HMDA Report. Watch video.Also Read - Fraudsters Hack Bank Server in Hyderabad, Transfer Rs 12.90 Crore to 128 Accounts in Delhi, Bihar

