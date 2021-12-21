Hyderabad Gay couple marriage : A Gay couple got married in Hyderabad. As per the Indian law it does not recognize same – sex marriage. Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dange (34) who call them soulmates celebrated their relationship at a resort in Hyderabad. They had eight-year long relationship. They announced their wedding date in October 2021. Wedding date announcement vent viral on social media as well. They have received mixed reactions from people. Wedding included 60 guests comprising of family, friends, and members of LGBTQ community.Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Tries to Catch Bird on TV, Husky's Reaction is Just Priceless | Watch