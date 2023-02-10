Home

Hyderabad Woman Loses Eyesight Due To Smartphone Use, Doctor Says She Has Smartphone Vision Syndrome, What Is It ? Know In Video

A woman lost her eyes due to excessive use of smartphone. The doctor said that she was suffering from a condition called smartphone vision syndrome. Now what is smartphone vision syndrome and how can you prevent yourself from it. Watch video to find out all of it..

Smartphone vision syndrome: A 30 year old woman suffered blindness due to the excessive use of smartphone. This news was shared by her doctor on social media. The said that the women had excessively used her smartphone in the dark that resulted in the loss of her eyesight. The symptoms like seeing floaters, bright flashes, dark zig zag lines and inability to focus on objects started to show after the Hyderabad woman quit her job and started spending hours on her smartphone. The doctor said that she was suffering from a condition called smartphone vision syndrome. Now what is smartphone vision syndrome and how can you prevent yourself from it. Watch video to find out all of it.