Vaginal odor: Vaginal odor is very common and happens time to time depending on our Harmons, diet and hygiene. It may occur even if we are taking a good care of vagina. Different woman have different kind of vaginal odor and it quite common to experience it. However, sometimes the smell cam really get strong indicating infection or other health issues. Some factors that can temporarily change vagina odor include yeast infection, poor hygiene, sexual activity and ordinary sweating. In this video, we will address the causes of the foul vaginal smell and the tips and tricks that can help you get rid of it.