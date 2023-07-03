Home

”I Auditioned For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, But…” Karan Tacker on His Early Struggles in The Industry| EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interaction with India.com, Karan Tacker opened up about his first audition, his early struggles and how industry perceives TV actor and why he chose to let go that image.

Television actor, Karan Tacker who rose to fame through one of his popular shows ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ spoke about his early struggles in the industry. The dashing star who is a household name revealed how the industry has a different perception for TV actors and how he wanted to let go of that image. In an interview with India.com, Karan spoke his heart out from revealing his first audition to taking a huge break from the television world and more.

Karan Tacker on His First Audition And Early Struggles as An Outsider:

Karan recalled that moment when the idea of acting came into his life and how he moved forward with it. The actor revealed his first audition for a very popular soap opera that was running back time ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. ”I tested for the show, and they were replacing a very big character at that time. Someone just came for a road test, and they use to have auditions back in those days, they used to find people from the streets and do these street auditions. So. that’s how it all started and before that, I used to run a business with my father in Mumbai.”

He shared how this profession is difficult and to survive in this industry one needs to be thick skin ”Everyone comes here to become a hero or heroine and finding a break to do that as an outsider, it’s not easy. The industry technically has no structure and is haphazard.” Tacker also said that being an outsider, one needs to have the combination of talent, looks and luck to sustain. ”I come from the space where I say that it becomes tough to grab that many roles and also be ready to face rejections. In India, there is a quantum of public now that wants to become actors and just to get one that you desire is not easy. So, be prepared the industry can take everything that you got”

Karan Tacker on Television Break:

With just three shows in four years, Tacker became the heartthrob of the Telly world and soon quit the industry at the peak of his career. After taking a break from almost 7 years, the actor tried his luck on OTT and was appreciated for his performance in Special Ops and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Speaking on how the industry perceives TV actors and how difficult was it to shed off that image ”I had to step back from television for almost 6 and more years and I didn’t work as an actor. Now I am hosting, but I didn’t act on television because there is a certain perception of an actor that the industry has and to let people forget that you have to take a step back from acting from TV which I don’t think is an ideal or fair for an actor, but that’s the nature of the job.”

With the heartfelt conversation, the Special Ops star was certain that he didn’t want to sound ‘pompous’ and felt everything is in the past now. ”Life is all good now and I am doing a whole lot of work that I am enjoying. I feel like if you work hard in this industry, it really pays you back well.”