Currently, the manager of Polish I Liga side LKS Lodz, Kibu Vicuna pointed out the major difference in Indian football from other European Leagues. While speaking exclusively with India.com, I-League winning Mohun Bagan coach and also a former Kerala Blasters coach in the Indian Super League said that Indian football is going through a transition and with every passing year it keeps getting better. Vicuna thinks that Pedri Gonzalez is the best young talent to have emerged from Euro 2020. Also Read - I-League Winning Coach Kibu Vicuna Points Out Major Difference Between Indian And European Leagues