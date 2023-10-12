Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • “I never thought that I’d see…” US Prez Joe Biden confirms Hamas beheading Israeli children

“I never thought that I’d see…” US Prez Joe Biden confirms Hamas beheading Israeli children

US President Joe Biden on October 11 (local time) confirmed that Hamas terrorists beheaded children. President Biden was addressing ...

Updated: October 12, 2023 2:02 PM IST

By Video Desk

US President Joe Biden on October 11 (local time) confirmed that Hamas terrorists beheaded children. President Biden was addressing Jewish community leaders at a roundtable in The White House. On Oct 11, Joe Biden US also spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the fourth known call between the two.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.