‘I Want To Make India’s Fast & Furious’: Jackky Bhagnani On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – EXCLUSIVE

When it comes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I thought, I want to make India's Hobbs & Shaw, I want to make India's Fast & Furious – large scale action, with comedy amongst the characters rather than in the plot,” said Jackky Bhagnani. Watch exclusive interview.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jackky Bhagnani is remaking his father, Vashu Bhagnani’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He spoke exclusively about the process and also how the general idea of remaking his father’s films came about. “When I was made the creative head of the company 4 years ago, I sat down and made a list of the forty IPs that my father created, and thought about how to take the legacy forward, not just by using them, but by completely rebranding them,” Jackky said. Watch his and Rakul Preet Singh’s exclusive interview.