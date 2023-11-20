By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAF activates air defence response as ‘small object’ is spotted at Imphal Airport
According to Imphal Airport sources, a drone that was very small in appearance was spotted by security personnel at Imphal Airport on Sunday at 3 pm. An alert was issued to other agencies at the airport and operations were postponed. Three flights were affected due to the security clearance. The flight operations resumed at 5.30 pm.