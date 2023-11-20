Home

IAF activates air defence response as ‘small object’ is spotted at Imphal Airport

According to Imphal Airport sources, a drone that was very small in appearance was spotted by security personnel at Imphal Airport on Sunday at 3 pm. An alert was issued to other agencies at the airport and operations were postponed. Three flights were affected due to the security clearance. The flight operations resumed at 5.30 pm.