IAF Chopper Crash: Indian Air Force's Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor in the IAF chopper plane Crash. IAF chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. There were 14 people on board when it crashed in Coonoor. Along with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others died in the crash. Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor among them. On 15th August 2021, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is India's third highest peacetime gallantry award. On Wednesday 8th Dec Group Captain Varun Singh sustained critical injuries. He is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington. Watch video to know more in detail.