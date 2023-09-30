By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAF Conducts CH-47F (I) Chinook Helicopters Exhilarating Aerobatic Routines Over Bhojtal Lake
CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force on September 29 showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal. To mark its 91st Anniversary, IAF held an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in MP’s Bhopal.
