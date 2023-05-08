Home

Video Gallery

IAF Plane Crash: MiG 21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan, 2 Villagers Die – Watch Video

IAF Plane Crash: MiG 21 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan, 2 Villagers Die – Watch Video

MiG 21 crashed in Bahalol Nahar Village of Hanumangarh. Death of 2 villagers have been reported.

IAF Plane Crash: Army’s MiG 21 crashed in Bahalol Nahar Village of Hanumangarh. Death of 2 villagers have been reported. The pilot & co-pilot jumped from plane with the help of parachute to save their lives. Watch video.