IAF to get ‘desi’ upgradation worth over Rs 3 lakh crore

In one of the biggest indigenisation projects in the defense, IAF is taking up a major program to upgrade its fleet strength. Indian Air Force is working on multiple ‘Make in India’ programs worth over Rs 3.15 Lakh Crore. Air Force will be getting 180 LCA Mark 1A worth Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore. A contract for 83 aircraft has been signed and the remaining 97 aircraft await clearance. A fleet of 156 LCH worth Rs 45,000 Crore and Light Utility Choppers MK1 worth Rs 2,000 Crores is also on the cards. In the fighter aircraft domain, IAF will be upgrading the Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet under a Rs 65,000 crore project. Project will be carried out by a joint team of HAL, IAF with indigenous radars, avionics, weapons equipped on the plane. Under Air Defense Missile System, IAF will get five units of the Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) under ‘Project Kusha’. ‘Project Kusha’ was cleared by Defence Ministry for worth around Rs 21,700 crores and would be carried out by DRDO jointly with private, public sector.

