  • IAF’s Su 30 MKI aircraft carries out eight-hour-long operations over Indian Ocean Region

IAF’s Su 30 MKI aircraft carries out eight-hour-long operations over Indian Ocean Region

After Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region. The flanker carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region on a different axis.

Published: June 9, 2023 5:48 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

