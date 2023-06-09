Home

Video Gallery

IAF’s Su 30 MKI aircraft carries out eight-hour-long operations over Indian Ocean Region

IAF’s Su 30 MKI aircraft carries out eight-hour-long operations over Indian Ocean Region

After Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region. The flanker carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region on a different axis.

After Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region. The flanker carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region on a different axis.