By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAF’s Su 30 MKI aircraft carries out eight-hour-long operations over Indian Ocean Region
After Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region. The flanker carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region on a different axis.
After Rafale fighter jets, IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft showcased its might over Indian Ocean Region. The flanker carried out eight-hour-long missions in the Indian Ocean Region on a different axis.