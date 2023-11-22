Home

ICC Implements New Rules Post World Cup

The ICC has decided to implement a new rule to regulate the time taken between overs in men’s ODI and T20 cricket. According to the new rule, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time a bowling team fails to be ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of completing the previous one. The match officials will have a stop-clock to check the time taken between overs.The new rule will be in force from December 2023 to April 2024 on a trial basis. Last year, an in-match penalty rule was also introduced in ODIs and T20Is for slow over rates. According to this rule, if the fielding team fails to start the final over by the given time they have to put one extra fielder inside 30 yard circle.