Iconic Gold Awards 2023: Karan Kundrra To Hina Khan, Celebs Graced The Red Carpet | Watch Video

The Iconic Gold Awards 2023 on Saturday, March 18, proved to be a big day for the entertainment business as top celebs gathered to attend. Shiv Thakare, Kapil Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Karan Kundrra attended the awards ceremony on Saturday night in Mumbai, making it a star-studded affair.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2023 red carpet was graced by stars like Priyanka Choudhary, Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Karan Kundra, Shiv Thakare, Nikita Dutta, Dia Mirza, Kapil Sharma, and more. They looked their best, which provided us with a number of priceless moments. Grab some popcorn and begin reading to learn the winners of the 2023 Iconic Gold Awards.