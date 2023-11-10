Home

Video Gallery

IDF bombs tunnel near school in Southern Gaza

IDF bombs tunnel near school in Southern Gaza

Israel Defense Forces have intensified its ground ops and have reached the ‘heart’ of Hamas in Gaza Strip. Hamas’ vast ...

Israel Defense Forces have intensified its ground ops and have reached the ‘heart’ of Hamas in Gaza Strip. Hamas’ vast tunnel network is one of the targets of the Israeli Military and they are continuing to pound the tunnels. The Israeli military released video on November 8 of what they say is strike on Hamas tunnel situated near a school in southern Gaza. Recently, IDF destroyed a strategic tunnel of Hamas which was built beneath a children’s amusement park.