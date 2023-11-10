By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IDF bombs tunnel near school in Southern Gaza
Israel Defense Forces have intensified its ground ops and have reached the ‘heart’ of Hamas in Gaza Strip. Hamas’ vast tunnel network is one of the targets of the Israeli Military and they are continuing to pound the tunnels. The Israeli military released video on November 8 of what they say is strike on Hamas tunnel situated near a school in southern Gaza. Recently, IDF destroyed a strategic tunnel of Hamas which was built beneath a children’s amusement park.