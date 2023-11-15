Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IDF enters Hamas’ explosive-proof tunnel, finds ‘den of hostages’ with stockpile of weapons

IDF enters Hamas’ explosive-proof tunnel, finds ‘den of hostages’ with stockpile of weapons

IDF on November 13 shared a chilling video of a Hamas tunnel leading to the basement of a hospital. IDF ...

Updated: November 15, 2023 12:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

IDF on November 13 shared a chilling video of a Hamas tunnel leading to the basement of a hospital. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the tunnel led to the place where several Israelis were held hostage. He showed how power was being supplied to the basement through the tunnel and the stockpile kept inside.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.