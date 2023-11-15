Home

IDF enters Hamas’ explosive-proof tunnel, finds ‘den of hostages’ with stockpile of weapons

IDF on November 13 shared a chilling video of a Hamas tunnel leading to the basement of a hospital. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the tunnel led to the place where several Israelis were held hostage. He showed how power was being supplied to the basement through the tunnel and the stockpile kept inside.