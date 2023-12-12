Home

IDF intensifies shelling on Gaza, Israeli Defence Minister says war will end when goals are achieved

With over 66 days and counting, the bloodiest war between Israel-Hamas sees no sight of ending. As Israeli forces continued their bombardment in Gaza flares and explosions lit up the sky late night on Dec 11. Israeli Defence Minister said that war against Hamas in Gaza will end after Israel achieves its goals. Gallant again warned Hamas head Yahya Sinwar to surrender saying “…There is no third option”.