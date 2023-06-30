Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
If Rahul Gandhi will become PM, scams and corruption will become destiny of India: HM Amit Shah
Udaipur (Rajasthan), June 30. Home Minister Amit Shah on June 30 took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and said if he will become Prime Minister of India then scams and corruption will become the destiny of the country.“Now all the leaders of the opposition have gathered in Patna. There were 21 party people. People involved in scams, scams and corruption worth 21 lakhs had gathered. 21 parties have come together to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. If Rahul Baba becomes the Prime Minister, these scams and corruption will become the destiny of India. If PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister again, these corrupt people will go behind bars,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
