IGNOU Releases Application Form For BEd, PhD And BSc Entrance Test, Here’s How Candidates Can Apply Online – Watch Video

IGNOU: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the application form for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test. The application form is available to candidates on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The online submission of application forms can be done from November 21 to December 20, 2022. Candidates can apply for B.Ed Entrance Test, Ph.D entrance test and Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Programme 2023 admissions. So, if candidates want to apply for the same, then they will have to follow a few simple steps. Watch video to know step by step guide on it.