World is battling with new cases of Omicron everyday. Scientists have discovered New COVID-19 Variant ‘IHU’. France has detected new COVI-19 variant ‘IHU’. This new variant is B.1.640.2. 12 patients have been detected near Marseille. These were linked to travel to the African countries. Omicron is more dominant Covid-19 variant in France. Cases have been rising in European countries like United Kingdom and Portugal. More than 160,00 cases have been marked on daily bases. 5 million people are still unvaccinated in France. To know more about this new covid-19 variant, watch video.