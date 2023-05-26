Home

IIFA 2023 Kicks Off With Press Conference, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Among Others Attended

The International Indian Film Academy Awards got underway today with a press conference attended by hosts Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi. Salman Khan Kicks off the event with a press conference. he looks dashing in red shirts. Watch the video to know more detail.

