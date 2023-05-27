Home

Video Gallery

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan Hugs Vicky Kaushal At IIFA Rocks Green Carpet, VIDEO Goes Viral | WATCH

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan Hugs Vicky Kaushal At IIFA Rocks Green Carpet, VIDEO Goes Viral | WATCH

Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug. Vicky, on the other hand said that it is all unnecessary chatter. Take a look at how the duo greeted each other on the red carpet.

IIFA Awards 2023: All is well between actors Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. On Thursday, a video took the internet by storm wherein Salman’s security can be seen pushing Vicky aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event. The video didn’t go down well with Vicky’s fans. They felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman’s bodyguards and fans. However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug. Vicky, on the other hand said that it is all unnecessary chatter. Take a look at how the duo greeted each other on the red carpet.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.