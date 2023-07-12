Home

Video Gallery

IIT Woman Director: Meet Preeti Aghalayam, The First-Ever Woman Director Of IIT, Know All About Her In The Video – Watch

IIT Woman Director: Meet Preeti Aghalayam, The First-Ever Woman Director Of IIT, Know All About Her In The Video – Watch

Preeti is a marathon runner and a blogger as well. She completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1995. She then did her PhD at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000.

IIT Woman Director: IIT Madras’s Zanzibar campus, which is the first offshore campus of the Indian Institute Of Technology has also become the first ever IIT to have a woman director. Preeti Aghalayam, an IIT Madaras alumni has been appointed as the director in charge of the Zanzibar campus. Reacting to the development, Preeti Aghalayam expressed that becoming the first-ever woman director of an IIT is ‘such a big honour’. Watch video to know more about her.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.