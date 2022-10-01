PM Modi Launch 5G: 5G services have been formally launched in India from today. PM Modi reached Pragati Maidan in Delhi today where Union Telecom Minister Ashwani Vaishnav was also present with him. Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries, also became a part of this historic moment. On this occasion, 3 telecom companies also gave a demo of 5G services to PM Modi. By Diwali, the public will start getting the benefit of 5G services. On this occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with PM Modi from Varanasi. To enjoy 5G services, users will have to loose their pockets. 5G will be faster than 4G and will also save your precious time. With the help of 5G, the entire movie will be downloaded in just 10 seconds. 5G facility will be available only on the SIM card of 4G users. Watch video to know more.Also Read - 5G Launch: Smartphone Firms To Roll Out Bundled Offers With Telcos