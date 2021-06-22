Leisue Hotel Groups Owner, Vibhas Prasad speaks about Travel/Hospitality Industry : The Indian tourism and hospitality industry have emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. Tourism in India has significant potential considering the rich cultural and historical heritage, variety in ecology, terrains and places of natural beauty spread across the country. Though travel and hospitality industry was hugely impacted due to the raging coronavirus, but it is now making all preparations to restart post covid 19. In this Interview, Vibhas Prasad, Owner, Leisure Hotels Group speaks about how the travel industry is planning to reopen. Watch Video. Also Read - Cautious Start But Travel Industry Looking For Better Days Ahead: Vibhas Prasad | Exclusive