Lotus flower health benefits: Did you know that the national flower of India lotus which grows in lakes and muds possesses the ability to cure multiple health problems? Yes ! You heard that right. The beautiful sacred lotus flower is helpful in curing cough, fever, liver and stomach problems. The seeds of the lotus plant is used to make medicines. Let's have a look at the top health benefits of lotus flower.