Imran Khan Arrest: PTI Supporters Storm Military Bases Across Pakistan Following Arrest Of Imran Khan – Watch Video

Imran Khan arrest: Massive outcry erupted following the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on May 09. Protesters intensified demonstrations after various PTI leaders called for nationwide protests. Angry Ex-Pak PM supporters stormed government and army base camps in various cities of Pakistan. Following that, PTI supporters ransacked Pakistan Army’s Rawalpindi headquarters and Corps Commander’s mansion in Lahore. Apart from that, several govt and army vehicles were torched in Lahore Cantt and Mianwali PAF Base camp near ISI office.The ousted Prime Minister was arrested in an Al-Qadir Trust graft case outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistani Rangers on May 09. Section 144 has been imposed in various cities to maintain law and order in the city Apart from that, Internet services and social media platforms have been suspended. Before his arrest, Imran Khan issued a statement in which he said, “This is his army and his Pakistan”.He was arrested the day after his anti-military remark and Twitter tussle with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif