Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • In Sunshine Or Snow, Dogs Are A Soldiers’ Best Friends – Watch Video

In Sunshine Or Snow, Dogs Are A Soldiers’ Best Friends – Watch Video

Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with the dogs. These canines act as an 'early warning' system for the soldiers.

Published: March 5, 2023 4:26 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

For senior army officers, the dogs living in the higher reaches of Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control may just be strays, but Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with them. These canines act as an ‘early warning’ system for the soldiers. Watch this video to know more.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 4:26 PM IST