In Sunshine Or Snow, Dogs Are A Soldiers’ Best Friends – Watch Video
Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with the dogs. These canines act as an 'early warning' system for the soldiers.
For senior army officers, the dogs living in the higher reaches of Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control may just be strays, but Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with them. These canines act as an ‘early warning’ system for the soldiers. Watch this video to know more.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.