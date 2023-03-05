Home

In Sunshine Or Snow, Dogs Are A Soldiers’ Best Friends – Watch Video

Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with the dogs. These canines act as an 'early warning' system for the soldiers.

For senior army officers, the dogs living in the higher reaches of Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control may just be strays, but Jawans on the frontlines have an inseparable bond with them. These canines act as an ‘early warning’ system for the soldiers. Watch this video to know more.