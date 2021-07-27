There is a good opportunity for the youth who are looking for a job in the Income Tax Department. For this (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021), Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021). . Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021), they can apply by visiting the official website of Income Tax Department, incometaxmumbai.gov.in.

Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link https://www.incometaxmumbai.gov.in/. Also, you can also see the official notification (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021) through this link https://www.incometaxmumbai.in/. A total of 155 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021) process.

Important Date for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

Last Date of Application: 25 August 2021

Vacancy Details for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

MTS – 64 Posts

Tax Assistant – 83 Posts

Income Tax Inspector – 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

MTS – Candidates should have passed 10th from any recognized institute.

Income Tax Inspector – Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Tax Assistant – Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

Income Tax Inspector: Candidates age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.

Tax Assistant: Candidates age limit should be between 18 to 27 years.

For Multi Tasking Staff: Age limit should be between 18 to 25 years.

Salary for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

MTS – Pay Level-1 (Rs.18000 to Rs.56900)

Income Tax Inspector – Pay Level-7 (Rs 44900 to Rs 142400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100)