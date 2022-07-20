How to File ITR Online Video:
In India, there are various tax slabs which determine the income tax for individuals. The last date to file ITR 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. In this video we have explained the step-by-step guide of filling ITR online. We have also shared some tips which one can follow while preparing to file ITR. Know how to file ITR here in this video.Also Read - ITR Filing 2022: Here’s How to Change Income Tax Portal Profile Password Using Aadhaar OTP. Step-by-step Guide Also Read - Income Tax Return Filing Deadline To End In 15 Days: Here's How To File ITR Offline And Online Also Read - Income Tax Return Filling (ITR): 10 Things To Know Before Filing ITR For FY 2021-22